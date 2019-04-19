Lok Sabha elections 2019: HD Kumaraswamy’s son faces a tough challenge in Karnataka

Karnataka went to polls for 14 of its 28 seats on Thursday — the remaining seats will face elections on April 29.

In Mandya, Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent candidate with the backing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), posed a tough fight to Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Nikhil’s political lineage — his father is state chief minister, HD Kumaraswamy, and grandfather is JD (S) chief and former prime minister Deve Gowda — was supposed to make this election a cakewalk for him.

What’s more, the JD (S), currently in power in alliance with the Congress, won all eight assembly seats in this Vokkaliga heartland, in the state elections held last year. A section of Congressmen supported Sumalatha, the widow of former union minister and popular film actor M H Ambareesh — a Congress leader — who died last November.

Mandya is the sugar bowl of Karnataka. Non-payment of sugar cane dues and a dearth of jobs for youth are the main issues. Congress President Rahul Gandhi campaigned for Nikhil, while Sandalwood Darshan and Yash campaigned for Sumalatha.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 01:05 IST