Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here is all you need to know about Meghalaya

Like much of the Northeast, the National People’s Party -ruled Meghalaya had bitterly opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma who also heads the NPP had threatened to quit the NDA if the Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha. The BJP with just two seats rode piggy back on the NPP to become part of the government.

While the anger over the Citizenship Bill was largely directed against the BJP and the Centre, the state government faces a possible backlash over the mess that the state’s mining industry has landed in after a ban on coal and limestone extractions.

Meghalaya has two Lok Sabha seats:

Here’s all you need to know about the Lok Sabha elections in Meghalaya:

Ruling party/coalition in the state: NPP-BJP-UDP-PDF-HSPDP

Number of Lok Sabha seats in the state: 2

Party wise break-up of the Lok Sabha seats: CONG: 1, NPP: 1

Number of voters in the state: 17.68 LAKH (2018)

Voter turnout in 2014 : 68.80%

Number of assembly seats: 60

Party wise break-up of assembly seats: NPP: 20, BJP:2, CONG: 19, IND: 3, UDP:6, PDF:4, KHNAM: 1, HSPDP:2,

Key leaders across parties: BJP: A Hek, CONG: Vincent Pala, Mukul Sangma, NPP: Conrad Sangma, Agatha Sangma

Key issues: 1. Citizenship Amendment Bill, Mining policy

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 14:51 IST