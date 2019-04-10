Lok Sabha elections 2019: Indian National Lok Dal to contest all 10 seats in Haryana

A day after his closed door meeting with Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala on Tuesday said his party would field “honest and hardworking candidates” in all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

He said the BJP had failed to announce its nominees for all the 10 seats as it did not have suitable candidates. Abhay, who was addressing party workers in Karnal and Kurukshetra, said INLD would announce its candidates on April 15.

The INLD leader described the BJP election manifesto as’ jumlebaji (fake promises)’, saying the saffron party had failed to fulfill its promises made during the last elections. “They have again come out with new promises,” he said.

“The Congress is not in position to form a government at the Centre and the BJP will also not return to power. If the INLD wins 5-6 Lok Sabha seats in the state, it will support a government which will protect the interest of farmers and the poor,” he added.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, the party’s state unit president Ashok Arora accused the BJP of seeking votes by taking credits for achievements of soldiers.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 06:27 IST