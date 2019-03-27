Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Javadekar calls Congress’ scheme for the poor an election gimmick

Addressing a press conference in the city, Prakash Javadekar, human resource development minister, on Tuesday criticised the Congress’ announcement of giving Rs 6,000 to the poor, under its minimum income guarantee initiative, Nyuntam Aay Yojana.

Javadekar said, “The Congress is still relying on ‘Garibi Hatao’ slogan coined by Indira Gandhi in 1971. Now, they have come up with a new scheme which is nothing, but an election gimmick. This shows their desperation.”

The Congress on Tuesday said that the Nyuntam Aay Yojana, is not a “top-up scheme”, but assures Rs 72,000 to 20 per cent of India’s poorest families.

Responding to a question on Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala’s allegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being “anti-poor”, Javadekar said, “Congress is desperate and levelling bogus charges, using abusive languages and giving promises which can never be fulfilled.”

Javadekar also criticised the Congress party’s farm loan waiver scheme. He said that the Congress promised to waive off the farm loans, but did not waive off all the farm loans in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.

Javadekar avoids questions on BJP, walks out of the press conference

When asked about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announcing such schemes in the past by giving Rs 15 lakh to the citizens, Javadekar said that the government is taking action against black money and the citizens will soon realise its benefits.

When asked why the BJP inducted Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and gave them tickets, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity, Javadekar walked off from the press conference. He said that he was there only to make a statement against the Congress party’s scheme.

BJP govt will keep our country secure: Javadekar

The first joint rally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, the Republic Party of India (RPI) (A), Shiv Sangram and the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) was held in the city on Tuesday evening for their Lok Sabha candidate Girish Bapat at Shikshaknagar Society ground in Kothrud.

Prakash Javadekar, Union minister human resource development addressed the rally, and said, “The voter is the king. For us nation comes first, then the party. When the 26/11 attack happened, Congress prime minister Manmohan Singh was under pressure and did not allow our army personnel to take revenge. In today’s new India, after the Uri and Pulwama attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave full freedom to our army.”

“The question is who will keep our country safe and secure? And the answer is PM Modi, on other side the Congress and other parties are asking for proof of the surgical strikes. PM Modi has become the face of sustainability, progress and security. We all need to work to bring back the Modi government to power,” said Javadekar.

Girish Bapat, the BJP candidate for the Pune seat, gave details of the development projects undertaken by the BJP government in the last five years. “Residents have benefitted from the Pune Metro project, Smart City project, senior citizen schemes and traffic schemes. The Congress government in the last 40 years has only given assurances. We have now decided to give affordable homes to one lakh people in Pune.”

In her speech, Kothrud member of legislative assembly, Medha Kulkarni, said, “Since 2014 our country has seen a drastic change, before 2014 India was known for corruption and as a country without strong leadership. But now our PM Modi has changed the face of India and given a strong message to the world.”

Pune’s sitting member of Parliament, Anil Shirole, said, “There are many first time voters who we need to reach and take the Modi government ahead.”

Shivsena spokesperson Neelam Gore, said, “Time has now come to wash out the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) from Pune, and this will happen in all the four Lok Sabha constituencies in Pune district.”

Pune’s mayor Mukta Tilak said, “Our PM Modi has always thought about Nation first and working tirelessly for poor people of our country. In 2014 we have supported Modi and now again in 2019 we need to take it forward for the change. For last many years congress is saying ‘Garibi Hatao’ but the real work for poor people is done by Modi government.

On this occasion BJP city president Yogesh Gogawale, Shivsena city president Chandrakant Mokate, RPI (A) city president Ashok Kamble, Pune MP Anil Shirole, Kothrud MLA Medha Kulkarni and several BJP and Shivsena corporators from Pune were present.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 14:56 IST