Lok Sabha elections 2019: ‘Like any other state, Kashmir is an inseparable part of India’, says Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Tuesday reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir would continue to be an inseparable part of India like any other state in the country.

Addressing an election rally at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Shah asserted that there would be no special identity for Jammu and Kashmir. “The other day, National Conference leader Omar Adbullah, who is part of the alliance of the Congress party, wanted that Kashmir should have its own Prime Minister. How can that be possible? Does anybody agree with that? Can there be two Prime Ministers in the country?” he asked.

He challenged Congress president Rahul Gandhi to clarify on whether he agrees with Omar Abdullah’s demand. “As long as BJP is in power, Kashmir will not be treated differently from other states. It is an inseparable part of India. Nobody can separate it from rest of the country,” Shah said.

The BJP national president’s assertion comes a day after the release of its manifesto in which it said it would abolish Article 370 of the Constitution that grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Describing the BJP manifesto as a document aimed at transforming India into a great nation, Shah explained a series of measures proposed to be taken by the NDA government to make the country an economic and military super power in the next five years.

He pointed out that the entire country was proud of the Narendra Modi government for carrying out air strikes at the terror camps at Balakot in Pakistan in retaliation to the Pulwama attack.

“But there was panic only in two camps: one in Pakistan and the other in Rahul Gandhi camp. Rahul’s guru Sam Pitroda questioned the air strikes stating whether they were necessary for a small mistake committed by terrorists. How can the killing of 40 jawans be a small mistake? He might have sympathy with terrorists, but we don’t. If they fire one bullet, we reciprocate with a fusillade of bombs. Eenth ka jawaab pathar se dengey (If they hurl bricks at us, we shall reply with stones),” Shah said.

Alleging that the opposition parties were more interested in protecting their own families, the BJP president said his party was interested in protecting the country from intruders. “We brought in NRC to drive away illegal migrants. But the Congress wants to them to stay back in the country,” he said.

Stating that the entire country was reverberating with Modi’s name, Shah said the people had only two options before them: a nationalistic and patriotic coalition led by BJP and an opportunistic and fragile coalition of parties led by Rahul Gandhi.

“Of course, there are some other smaller parties like the Telangana Rashtra Samithi which also clamour for power. But the people have already taken a decision to bring Modi back to power again,” he asserted.

Describing the TRS as a family-based party, Shah said people had no doubt on who would succeed its president K Chandrasekhar Rao. “It will be his daughter or son or nephew. Nobody else can even dream of leading the party,” he said.

He wondered how KCR could ever think of becoming Prime Minister by winning just 16 Lok Sabha seats. “The TRS, which is scared of antagonizing the descendants of Razakars, cannot protect the country,” he said.

Listing the projects that were granted by the BJP government for Telangana, including the Metro Railway and the Biodiversity centre here, Shah wanted the voters to compare it with what the UPA had done for the state.

Telangana goes to the polls in the first phase on April 11. The state has 17 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2014 elections, the TRS won 11 seats . However, three other MPs defected to the TRS later, taking the tally to 14. The BJP won only one seat.

