Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: This election is between promises and intentions, says PM in Arunachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address mega rallies in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The battle of Bengal is all set to heat up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee kickstarting their campaign Wednesday in the state that sends third largest number of Lok Sabha members to Parliament.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address three back to back election rallies in Nagaland and Assam on Wednesday.

Gandhi will address the first rally at Dimapur in Nagaland on Wednesday morning.

Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha seat is going to polls on April 11 in the first phase.

10:52 am IST We don’t promise just one thing for decades: Modi This servant of yours is always in your service. I am trying to improve things here. We don’t promise just one thing and stretch it for decades. We are people who work sincerely to make your lives easy. We have provided free LPG connections, have worked for the farmers without making false promises: PM Modi





10:47 am IST Aim to make Arunachal gateway for East Asia, says Modi We aim to make northeast and Arunachal the gateway for East Asia, says PM Modi. My colleagues and I are here for that purpose today. This election is between promises and intentions.





10:45 am IST Am always ready to take up all the challenges: PM One family ruled India for 55 years but cannot claim they have done all that needs to be done. I’ve been here only for five years, cannot claim the same. But I am ready to take up all the challenges, and am always ready to fulfil all the challenges: PM





10:44 am IST All villages in Arunachal now have power: Modi PM says his rally venue has become a grand stadium in a few years since he last came here. Earlier, it was a field. Says all villages in the state has power after 70 years.





10:42 am IST PM begins election rally in Pasighat PM begins addressing the poll rally in Pasighat. Says its with people’s cooperation, the government has been able to achieve a lot, complete a lot of projects in the state.





10:35 am IST PM Modi to shortly address election rally in Arunachal PM Modi is in Arunachal Pradesh today. He will shortly address an election rally in Pasighat. This is his first election rally of the day. He will be in West Bengal and Maharashtra. Arunachal Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a public rally at Pasighat shortly. pic.twitter.com/kBRuPa6iLU — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2019





10:25 am IST EC notice to I&B ministry on NAMO TV: ANI The Election Commission of India has sought response from the I&B ministry on the 24-hour channel ‘NAMO TV’, based on complaint filed by the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party : ANI



