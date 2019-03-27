Lok Sabha elections 2019:Modi to address poll rallies in Telangana, AP on March 29 and April 1

With less than two weeks left for the campaign to end for the first phase of general elections, top leaders of the BJP and Congress will embark on a whirlwind tour of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to step up their respective party campaigns starting from Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start the BJP’s campaign from Telangana’s Mahabubnagar on March 29 with a huge public rally, according to a state BJP leader.

Former minister DK Aruna, who defected from the Congress to the BJP, has been fielded as party candidate from Mahabubnagar parliamentary constituency. Sitting MP AP Jitender Reddy, who has been denied a ticket from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), is also expected to join the BJP in the presence of Modi.

From Mahabubnagar, the Prime Minister will fly to Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool where he will address another public rally, according to BJP MP and national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao.

On April 1, Modi will return to Telangana to address a public rally at the Lal Bahadur stadium in Hyderabad and from there, he will go to Andhra’s Rajahmundry to address a public meeting.

BJP national president Amit Shah is expected to address as many as six public meetings in Telangana in the next few days and schedules are being worked out for the same, party leaders said.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also address a series of rallies in Telangana on April 1. He will start with a public meeting at Zaheerabad at 12 noon, followed by another at Nagarkurnool at 2 pm and Huzurnagar of Nalgonda parliamentary constituency at 4 pm, an official release from Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee said.

