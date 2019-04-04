Lok Sabha Elections 2019: No Moi delays: Village’s ‘act or we will not vote’ ultimatum

Close to half the residents of Moi village in Khed taluka, Pune district, have issued an ultimatum to political parties and district administration authorities, stating they will not vote in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, if their demands are not met.

The village has a population of 6,500 people. Village Sarpanch Arun Phalke says, “Villagers have given an ultimatum of April 15 to all political leaders and district administrative authorities to address the problems here, failing which, 2,500 voters will boycott the polls.”

The villagers have also banned the entry of all political leaders in the village as politicians have failed to deliver on promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The villagers of Moi, part of the Shirur constituency, along with gram panchayat members, have also passed a resolution to boycott the upcoming elections to be held there on April 29.

One of the key demands of Moi is the a road from Chimbal village to Moi, and from Moi to Nighoje, to connect to the southern industrial belt of Khed taluka.

“The work order for the 16-km road was issued six month back, but till date, the contractor has failed to start work. We have approached the local MLA and MP to intervene in this matter. Unfortunately, no one cares. So we have decided to boycott the Lok Sabha elections,” says Phalke.

Responding to the villagers demands, the sitting member of Parliament from Shirur, Adhalrao Patil, said, “No one has approached me on the election boycott issue. As far as the construction of the road is concerned,we have sanctioned Rs 49 crore for the project. The contractor failed to pay the deposit, as a result of which the project is getting delayed.”

District collector Naval Kishore Ram says, “See, if the grant and work order has been issued then there is a technical problem delaying start of work.I am ready to speak with villagers and assure them that we will start construction as soon as possible, after the elections.”

Going the Moi way... 15 more villages

Another cluster of 15 villages, including Rajewadi, Gohe Khurd, Pokhari, Jambhori, and Rajpur, all from the Ambegaon taluka under Shirur constituency are also now deciding to follow the Moi way and boycott the elections if long-standing demands are not met.

The key demand? This village cluster has been fighting for two years to get their share of water from the Dimbhe dam, to no avail yet.

