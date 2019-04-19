Lok Sabha Elections 2019: No poll campaign in Trimohi, last village on India-Pakistan border

In 2016, Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited Trimohi, the last village on the India-Pakistan border in Barmer, to console the family of 17-year-old Dalit girl Delta Meghwal, who was found dead in a water tank in her college in Bikaner.

“Delta was a daughter of this land. She was intelligent too and just like Rohith Vemula, she was oppressed,” the Congress president tweeted, and demanded a CBI investigation into the case.

Rahul Gandhi visited the village, 678km from the Rajasthan capital, on April 13, 2016; three years later, with just 10 days to go for the Barmer Lok Sabha polling on April 29, there’s zilch political activity in Trimohi.

No political leader has visited the village and there are no posters or other campaign material here. It’s as if Trimohi is off the radar for Indian elections.

“No one from any political party has visited us – neither the leaders nor the candidates,” says Hiralal Bheel, a local.

The village has 206 voters in 94 households, mostly scheduled caste (SC). There are two households each of Muslims and other backward classes (OBC).

Bheel says the sarpanch will decide their vote. “On the voting day, he will tell us which symbol to vote for. He takes everyone to the polling booth,” he adds.

The man, however, is unaware about the candidates. Congress’s Manvendra Singh is contesting from the constituency against BJP’S Kailash Choudhary. Singh has represented Barmer in the Lok Sabha in 2004. Choudhary has been an MLA from Baytoo assembly segment.

“Wo hamara neta hai. Usko pata hai kon hamara kam karega or kisko vote dena sahi hoga. (He is our leader and he knows who will do our work and voting for whom will be right),” said a woman when asked why the sarpanch should decide their choice. The woman didn’t want to be named. Some other women, who spoke to HT, said on condition of anonymity, said that they will follow their husbands’ decision.

The state government did not recommend a CBI probe into the Delta case. Her father, Mahendra Meghwal, a government teacher, is a frustrated man. He said he is fighting to avenge her daughter’s death and refused to comment on the political mood of the village.

For some others, it doesn’t matter who wins the constituency and who comes to power – for them it’s a daily struggle to survive that is more important. “We have to struggle for our problems and nobody will solve them,” said Harish Meghwal, another local.

Other villages on the 90-km stretch between Barmer district headquarters and Trimohi are also off the campaign route. People in Kelan Ka Paar, Sajjan Ka Paar, Gagriya, Bhachbhar and Ramsar also said no political worker had approached them so far for Lok Sabha election.

Barmer is the second largest parliamentary constituency in India in terms of area. It comprises Barmer and Jaisalmer districts (minus Pokaran Assembly segment). Political workers say because of the area, it sometimes becomes difficult for them to touch every village.

“The candidates may not be able to cover the total constituency but political workers like us make an effort to reach out to most people,” said Bhikha Khan, Congress leader and former sarpanch of Sajjan Ka Paar village.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 11:45 IST