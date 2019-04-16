Lok Sabha elections 2019: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s convoy attacked in Bolangir

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s convoy was attacked with eggs and stones while he was campaigning for the Lok Sabha election in Bolangir on Monday evening, police said.

Patnaik was on his way to Bargarh after conducting a roadshow in Bolangir when his convoy was pelted with eggs and stone at Salebhata village at around 9pm on Monday.

Bolangir’s superintendent of police K Siva Subramani said the Naveen Patnaik’s bus had passed Salebhata when some men hurled eggs on the convoy after which police resorted to a baton charge.

Police also detained former Loisingha MLA Bal Gopal Mishra and his supporters in connection with the incident. Subramani said Mishra and his son were released but have been asked to come to the police station to join the investigation into the incident.

Mishra had earlier threatened the BJD not to hold a roadshow of the chief minister accusing the party of fielding outsiders in Loisingha assembly constituency.

Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo is contesting to retain the Bolangir constituency on a BJD ticket. He is pitted against the BJP leader and his sister-in-law Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo and Congress’ new face Samarendra Mishra on the seat in the tribal-dominated area.

The ruling party in the state has nominated its Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya from the Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency against Congress’ Pradeep Debata and the BJP’s national secretary Suresh Pujari.

Bolagir and Bargarh are among the five parliamentary constituencies which will poll in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on Thursday in Odisha as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to make big gains in the 2019 polls.

There are 35 assembly constituencies out of the 147 which are also voting simultaneously.

Votes will be counted on May 23.

