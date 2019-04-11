‘Possible for NDA to get three-fourths majority’: Rajnath Singh

Home minister Rajnath Singh says the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government may emerge from the 2019 general elections with a three-fourths majority in the Lok Sabha and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its own will win more than the 282 seats it did in 2014. In a wide-ranging interview to Kumar Uttam before the seven-phase elections kick off on Thursday, Singh spoke about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ram temple promise, the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the BJP decision to exclude politicians aged 75 and above from its slate of candidates, among other issues. Edited excerpts:

The BJP has released it manifesto. Is there any game changer in it?

Don’t see it as any game-changer from an election point of view. This is a vision document about the kind of India we want to see in future. People’s confidence in PM (Narendra) Modi and his government has increased in the last five years. We have expanded the social security net and people are assured about their future. Our...schemes for farmers and small traders will instil confidence in them. If their confidence rises, their ability to deliver also gets strengthened.

You made big promises in 2014 such as one on job creations. Is your manifesto general in nature this time, and is it so because you do not want to make specific promises?

No other government in independent India has created jobs like us. If construction of national highways has increased from 12 km per day during UPA (United Progressive Alliance) time to 29 km per day now, will it not reate to jobs? Airports and ports are being made, and India has attracted investment. There are 5 crore (50 million) people who have availed of Mudra loans for the first time. They are doing some work. To say there are no jobs is to mislead the nation.

Has your government failed to create formal jobs? The Congress’s manifesto promised to fill 2.2 million vacant posts in government by 2022.

These posts are being filled. There was a backlog -- this is being filled. How will they (Congress) create formal jobs? I want to ask them the number. How will they do it? Is there a blueprint? We don’t consider government service as the only definition of jobs. There should be a guarantee that people will become self-dependent, and they should have some form of employment.

Why did you include in your manifesto issues such as abrogation of Article 370 (that offers autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir), Uniform Civil Code and Ram temple.

This is our commitment.

But your government did little to fulfil them in the last five years despite having a full majority on its own...

There was a debate on these issues. The temple issue is in court and the apex court has formed a team for negotiations. We will wait for its outcome. It is our desire that Ram temple is built in a harmonious environment. State governments have to take a call on the Uniform Civil Code. Goa has one.

How do you respond to statements from some Kashmir leaders that tampering with Article 370 will lead to the end of J&K’s relationship with India?

What is there to tamper with? Should there be two prime ministers (as articulated by National Conference leader Omar Abdullah)? We never said this. If you talk about two prime ministers, what is the option left before us other than abrogating Article 370? Nobody should be allowed to break this country.

Why was then Article 370 kept in the background to form a government with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kashmir?

That was the kind of mandate. We were the second largest party after the PDP. The Centre could have imposed Governor’s Rule and run the state, but we respected the mandate. We honoured the sentiments of people and formed a government on the basis of a common minimum programme. We tried, but it was not a successful experiment.

Has your government’s Kashmir policy been a success?

Kashmir cannot be solved with a snap of your fingers. It will take time. But there will be a solution. There is President’s Rule now, and there have been some good works. The local bodies election has happened, local bodies have been given administrative and financial powers, the anti-corruption bureau has been set up and a new division has been created in Ladakh. At least people will have some interest in running the local government, they will take some interest.

The number of security personnel killed in Kashmir is the highest in recent times. Did you government try to find a military solution to the Kashmir problem?

We never attempted to find a military solution to Kashmir. For three-and-a-half years, I kept my doors open for everyone, including separatists, saying whosoever wants to talks to us is welcome. We showed a large heart, but they did not respond. What can we do? If sometime someone tries to disturb the law and order or raises arms, then strong action becomes necessary.

Do you see any role for parties such as NC and PDP in discussion about the fate of Article 370 or 35A (which gives special rights to Jammu and Kashmir’s permanent residents)?

They should decide their role. After talking about two prime ministers, what is left there to speak?

The Opposition accused you of politicising the air strike on the Balakot terrorist camp in Pakistan following the Pulwama attack.

Those who asked for the count of bodies (killed in the air strike) are doing politics. If air force has done a wonderful job, should not it be celebrated, should people not praise it?

It was your party president Amit Shah who claimed more than 250 terrorists were killed in the strike...

I know facts (about the strike) and if I say something, people won’t believe (it). The entire operation was based on credible intelligence input. It was a precise operation. There is no scope of confusion.

BJP leaders are referring to the Balakot strike in election rallies. Is it not politicisation of the incident?

People are celebrating that this is a decisive government. What should we tell them – don’t vote us? Whenever we refer to Balakot, people shout “Modi-Modi.” What should we do – tell Congress to come and stop this?

What is the issue in this election?

We want votes in the name of development and good governance. There is an importance of leadership in this election. We have Modi as leader. They (opposition) must reveal who will lead them. They don’t know about their leader, how will they fight the election?

Could it be like the 2004 election where you lost despite a leader like Atal BiharI Vajpayee?

Don’t compare 2019 with 2004. The situation has completely changed. People have concluded this is the best government. The impression is that this leadership is decisive.

Will opposition coming together hamper your prospects?

Where have they united? Let them unite first. They can’t stay together. Congress is not part of the alliance in UP. These are unnatural alliances. People lost faith in SP-BSP {Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party} and their coming together will further deepen the trust deficit. People never thought these two parties will join hands.

Will there be a mobilisation of Muslim, Dalit and Jat votes against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh? Will it not bring down its 2014 tally of 73 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats?

There is no lambandi (alliance) between these groups. We will get support from even Muslim communities this time. Yadavs and Dalits will vote for us too.

You manifesto does not speak much on subjects related to minorities?

Mool baat likh di hai, bahut detail me jaane ki jarurat nahi hai (we have written the gist of it. There is no need to go in details.)

How difficult is this election from 2014?

This will be an easier election. People’s confidence in Modi has increased.

How many seats do you expect the BJP to get this time?

More than the last time. It is quite possible that the National Democratic Alliance may get three-fourths majority. BJP alone will get more than what it won in 2014.

But the BJP did not do well in the last set of assembly elections.

There were some problems. There was some issue in Chhattisgarh, but we did not do badly in Rajasthan. Our votes increased in Madhya Pradesh. Those were elections on local issues. This is to elect the prime minister. People will judge who is in a position to form government at the Centre.

There has been tax raids on opposition leaders. Is the BJP using central agencies against its opponents?

These are baseless allegations. These are independent agencies and they do their work independently. To link the government to these actions will be injustice to the government.

You have revived the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (which promises citizenship to minorities from three Muslim-majority countries in India’s neighbourhood) in your manifesto. Will it not infuriate your allies from the Northeast again?

They were worried that this may impact their linguistic and cultural identity. We have assured them that it will not. We have formed a committee. It will soon submit its report.

You signed a framework agreement with Naga insurgent groups in August 2015, but it could not materialise after that. What is the status in that case?

It will take some time. Things are moving in positive direction but there was some delay because of the election. It will take some time. I am hopeful it will materialize.

Why did the BJP deny tickets to leaders aged above 75 years?

This is an old decision. It was taken in 2014. There are many other responsibilities (apart from contesting Lok Sabha elections) that they can take up in the party.

Are veterans like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi unhappy with the way they have been denied a chance to run for election?

We respect them a lot. They are not unhappy. Amit Shah has already met and spoken to them. We have always respected them. We cannot forget their contribution.

Is there any role left for them in the BJP?

Of course. Their services will be used.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 07:38 IST