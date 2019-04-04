Lok Sabha elections 2019: Pune youth want more jobs to be created

As Pune is all set to vote for the Lok Sabha elections on April 23, HT visited Sir Parshuram Bhau (SP) College, Tilak road to get a better idea of how young voters perceive of the forthcoming election. Students who are looking forward to cast their vote spoke about issues that matter to them the most.

Most students said that they are looking forward to political parties who will create job opportunities for the youth. Amruta Jambhulkar, a third year commerce student said, “We are not interested to know which party has a celebrity candidate or which leader has been the most corrupt. I am more concerned about what will come next-- will we get an opportunity to work with top companies, will there be more job opportunities for the youth?”

Stressing on giving admissions on merit, Atharva Gosawi, Class 12 student from the Arts stream said, “The youth of the country have often been neglected during the elections, the political parties should start working towards initiatives for the youth. The issue of reservation in educational institutions should be removed. Admissions should be given on merit and quality must not be compromised.”

Bhagyashree Thatte, a first year BSc student wishes to see youth leaders taking charge. She said, “We often see that political leaders often field their own relatives and this needs to change. We need new faces and youngsters from different sections of the society to be given an opportunity to venture into politics. I am also concerned about the job opportunities.”

Rohit Nale, a second year BSc student said caste politics is an unfortunate scenario. He said, “This is not right as today’s youngsters we want to talk about modern technology and new job opportunities for a good career. We all want to live in a friendly environment and work towards the development of our country.”

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 15:18 IST