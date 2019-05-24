Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rao Inderjit Singh of Gurgaon wins third ticket to Parliament

Rao Inderjit Singh won a third consecutive term as Member of Parliament from Gurugram Lok Sabha seat on Thursday with 8,81,546 votes and a vote share of 61%. Leading by a margin of 3,86,256 votes, Singh defeated nearest rival Congress candidate Captain Ajay Yadav who received 4,95,290 votes.

Rao, who joined the BJP in 2014, also improved his vote share by 12.2% this time, getting 61% of the votes polled in the district.

“I thank the people of Gurgaon for this historic victory. Next week, I will tour the constituency to meet people who ensured BJP victory. This election was to ensure that hands of PM Modi are strengthened and in the next six months we have to work harder to win the assembly poll in the state,” Rao Inderjit said.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had polled 48.8% votes, while the runner-up, INLD, had received 28% votes. The Congress had finished third with a vote share of 10%. This time, while the BJP increased its vote share, the Congress also managed to recover some lost ground. Congress’s Capt Ajay Yadav polled 4,95,290 votes — the party candidate got 1,33, 713 votes in 2014.

The BSP sprang a surprise by claiming the third spot ahead of the state party, INLD, which was the runner up in 2014. Virender Rana of the INLD got only 9,911 votes. It was reflected in the party’s statewide performance where it failed to win a single seat compared to the two seats it had won in the last LS elections.

The AAP, which contested in alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s JJP, also fared poorly. The alliance candidate, Mehmood Khan polled only 8,993 votes (0.62% of the votes polled).

Buoyed by their party’s performance across the state, BJP workers were in a celebratory mood and greeted each other for the massive victory at the BJP office in sector 15. The celebrations started soon after Inderjit secured a lead of 1 lakh. Congress headquarters at Kaman Sarai, meanwhile, wore a deserted look. Less than five workers were spotted at the office silently watching the results on television.

First Published: May 24, 2019 06:38 IST