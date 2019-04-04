Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Volunteer group calls for more women in politics

A local volunteer organisation has called for initiatives to increase women’s participation in politics. The move is part of the 11-point manifesto issued by Stree Mukti Andolan Sampark Samiti, a women’s rights volunteer group in Pune.

As a part of the manifesto released on March 8, the group calls for passing the Women’s Reservation Bill in both the houses of the Parliament, which finds mention in the Congress manifesto declared on April 2.

“We are progressive and secular. We do not have any political inclinations. We believe only in those who follow the Constitution,” said Alka Pawangadkar, an activist working for the organisation.

Along with political involvement, the 11-point manifesto covers issues related to female farmers, worker and labourer women, health and sanitation, education, food and social security, violence against women, rights of Dalit, Muslim and Adivasi women along with rights of women from nomadic tribes and specially abled women.

The women’s group asks for 50 per cent reservation for women in rural as well as urban private organisations. The Congress manifesto, on the other hand, ensures 33 per cent

Training programmes for female rural administrators including sarpanch and motivational initiatives for increased involvement of women in rural politics.

The women’s group manifesto also calls for action against male colleagues and sub-ordinates for gender-based insubordination at workplace.

In yet another demand, the manifesto calls for withdrawal of the Anatara Yojana which promotes use of injected contraceptive for women.

The document also proposes various other initiatives like setting-up and implementation of One Stop Crisis Centres to deal with complaints of violence against women.

Even as the manifesto proposes the initiatives, it remains to be seen whether the political parties pay heed to the implementation of these suggestions.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 14:57 IST