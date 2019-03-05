Lok Sabha elections 2019: Want to vote but don’t know your booth? Here’s how to locate one

With months to go for the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission will soon go full throttle in preparing booths for the millions of voters to exercise their franchise to elect 543 members to the lower house.

The President of India nominates an additional two members from the Anglo-Indian community if he believes the community is under-represented.

With close to 900 million eligible voters, the Lok Sabha elections are the largest ever in the world, according to the EC. To ensure a smooth voting process for this mammoth exercise, the Election Commission has made provisions for the voters to identify their booths.

Here is how you can identify your polling booth:

1. Log on to https://electoralsearch.in/

2. Fill in your details such as name, gender, constituency etc

3. You can also locate the constituency on the map

4. Click on submit

5. All your details such as voter card number, name, booth name, polling station , assembly constituency, Lok Sabha constituency will be displayed on the screen

6. This voters information is also available in printable format.

7. If you have not received the voter card, you can vote citing the voter card ID but need to carry a valid identity card.

Eligible voters must be Indian citizens, 18 or older, an ordinary resident of the polling area of the constituency and possess a valid voter identification card issued by the Election Commission of India.

Apart from the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC), voters will be able to use as many as 11 documents, including passports, the Aadhaar document (the relevant parts of which many Indians have snipped out and made into Aadhaar cards), driving licences, and PAN cards as proof of identification at polling booths.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 11:37 IST