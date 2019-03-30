Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Yogi Adityanath to hold rallies for BJP candidates in Noida, Ghaziabad on March 31

With Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls on April 11, campaigning has picked up steam in the two segments. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will hold an election rally in Greater Noida’s Bisada village on March 31, to canvas votes for Gautam Budh Nagar sitting MP and Union minister Dr Mahesh Sharma.

During his day-long visit to the region, Adityanath will also hold election rallies in Loni and Ghaziabad city to canvas votes for BJP candidate general (retired) VK Singh, who is also the sitting MP of Ghaziabad.

The district unit of the BJP said Adityanath will be accompanied by JP Nadda, Union minister of health & family welfare and the party’s parliamentary board secretary.

“We have received Adityanath’s itinerary for a major rally in Ghaziabad city. He will be accompanied by senior party leader JP Nadda. They will later leave for Bisada. The two rallies are confirmed. Before coming to Ghaziabad city, the CM is likely to hold a rally in Loni but the programme has not been confirmed as yet. There have been two previous occasions when a rally in Loni was confirmed but later got cancelled,” Man Singh Goswami, BJP city president, said.

Party sources also said there is a probability of the chief minister clubbing his visit to Loni with those to Dhaulana and Hapur on April 6.

The Loni segment of Ghaziabad constituency has nearly 4,91,073 voters while the Dhaulana segment has 3,94,987 voters, as per the final electoral rolls.

Parts of Dhaulana and Pilkhuwa in Hapur district also fall under the Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency and comprise villages falling under the ‘Satha Chaurasi’ belt. The Satha Chaurasi belt has a majority of villages in Hapur district and is located near Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar districts.

The villages bordering Satha Chaurasi belt — nearly 60 of them — have a dominant population of Sisodias while another 84 have a dominant Thakur population. Both communities play a decisive role in the Dhaulana segment. The belt also has a large number of voters who are retired from the armed forces. The Gautam Budh Nagar district also has a substantial number of Rajput voters and their support can influence the outcome of that seat.

The Bisada village in Gautam Budh Nagar is Thakur dominated and was in the news in September 2015 when 55-year-old Mohammad Ikhlaq was allegedly lynched by a mob and his younger son, Danish, beaten severely over allegations of cow slaughter and storing its meat.

The Bisada lynching incident had led to deepened communal fault lines.

Three years later, in June 2018, a 38-year-old man was lynched and a 65-year-old man, Shamiuddin, was severely beaten by a mob from Bajhera Khurd village in Dhaulana. The victim families maintain that they were targeted bogus charges of cow slaughter.

In the run-up to the 2014 general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised the issue of cattle theft and illegal cow slaughter while addressing a rally in Ghaziabad. After the 2017 assembly elections and Adityanath came to power in the state, he launched a crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses in western UP and asked officials to ensure a blanket ban on smuggling of cows.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 17:07 IST