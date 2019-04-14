Lok Sabha polls 2019: Tripura Left Front to protest on Tuesday against ‘rigging’ in phase 1

Terming the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Tripura as ‘ rigged’, the Left Front on Sunday announced that it will organise a sit-in demonstration on April 16 in Agartala demanding peaceful voting in the second phase on April 18.

The first phase of poll was conducted in West Tripura constituency on April 11.

“We will organise dharna at Orient Chowmuhani in the capital city for three hours from 11 am demanding assurance of peaceful voting,” veteran CPM leader Bijan Dhar said on Sunday.

On Sunday, a five-member delegation of Left Front met state chief electoral officer S Taranikanti seeking assurance of peaceful voting in East Tripura constituency ( ST reserved) on April 18. In the meeting, they complained of booth rigging and voters being made to leave booths by party cadres.

“We demanded that adequate central forces to be deployed in all the polling booths, mainly in the critical booths. We also demanded repolling in 464 booths in West constituency,” Dhar said.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 18:32 IST