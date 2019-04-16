Today in New Delhi, India
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

My India My Vote: Government has failed on its 2014 promises

Manav Kamble,54, social worker

lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 16, 2019 14:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Manav Kamble,54, social worker(HT PHOTO)

Government has failed on its 2014 promises

Did you vote in previous elections?

Yes. I have not missed a single election since 1984. I have voted for every parliamentary and assembly elections from the time I turned 18.

What issues have mattered to you in the past?

My main concern in the 2014 elections was overall development. Then, many voters had got frustrated with corruption cases like 2G, coal, Commonwealth games and many others.

What issues matter to you today?

Now, the issues that matter to me are farmers’ suicide, increasing rape cases, unemployment, security of Dalits and minority community. The central government has failed to fulfil the commitments made in 2014.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 14:35 IST

