My Nation My Vote: Environment policies should be top priority, says Amol Umbarje, senior coordinator, Sustainability Initiatives

Have I voted in past elections?

I have voted in the last two Lok Sabha elections. Also, I have voted in the state assembly and Solapur municipal corporation elections. I have been voting from the age of 18.

What issues have mattered to me in the past?

In the 2014 elections, the issues that concerned me were the need to take strong decisions and implementation of policies regarding the conservation of the environment, climate change and man-made disasters. Other issues include checking the rising use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, providing clean and safe drinking water, a proper plan for waste management and improving skills of youth.

What issues matter to me today?

Issues that matter to me for this Lok Sabha elections are effective implementation of policies regarding the environment. The government should focus on promoting organic farming by using organic fertilisers and pesticides instead of chemical fertilisers which are harmful. At the same time, the government should focus on creating employment opportunities in the food processing sector through skill development programmes. There should be active participation of residents in the smart city projects and steps should be taken to control the rapidly increasing slums.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 16:32 IST