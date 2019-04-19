My Nation My Vote: Formulate rules to help us survive in our business

Have you voted in the previous elections?

Yes. I have never missed an election. It is important for us to select the government that will work for our betterment.

What issues have mattered to you in the past?

As a rickshaw driver, petrol prices were always an issue. High petrol price would eat into my daily earnings.

What issues matter to you today?

Now, I drive a CNG rickshaw. Though this is less polluting and affordable, we are facing competition from Ola and Uber. The new government should formulate rules which will help us survive in our business. The traffic jams are taking a toll on our health. The government should include our health as one of the important parameters, so that we get health benefits.

