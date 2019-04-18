Today in New Delhi, India
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

My nation, my vote: Politicians must focus on development and cleanliness

Dr Minish Jain, oncologist , says we have to give green and clean nation for our next generation

lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 18, 2019 16:51 IST
Hindustan Times, Pune
My nation my vote,development,cleanliness
Even today, development continues to be a matter of worry, says Dr Jain. (HT Photo )

Did you vote in previous elections?

Yes, I have voted in the previous elections

What issues have mattered to you in the past?

The issues that mattered to me most were nationalism and development. I was also worried about caste-based politics.

What issues matter to you today?

Even today, development continues to be a matter of worry. I want politicians to focus on development for a brighter and better India. Cleanliness is next in the line. We must give green and clean nation for our next generation.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 16:51 IST

