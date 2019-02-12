Narendra Modi in Haryana live updates: ‘The corrupt have a problem with Modi’, says PM Modi in Kurukshetra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday kicked off the BJP’s poll campaign for the Lok Sabha election to be held later this year in Haryana’s Kurukshetra on Tuesday where he is also addressed a programme dedicated to women.

The state government and district administration have, however, claimed that the day-long visit is a non-political event as Modi will take part in Swachh Shakti 2019 but it assumes political significance as it comes a few months before the Lok Sabha polls.

His trip to the state also comes on the heels of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in Jind bypoll and a good show in the mayoral elections earlier.

'Jo bhrasht hai, usko Modi se kasht hai', says PM Modi "Jo bhrasht hai, usko Modi se kasht hai (The corrupt have a problem with Modi) ", said PM Modi in Haryana's Kurukshetra.





I was mocked for talking about toilets from the Red Fort: PM Modi "I was mocked for talking about toilets from the Red Fort. These were the people who didn;'t care about the dignity of women," said PM Narendra Modi in Kurukshetra.





Grameen yojana houses will be registered in women's names: PM Modi All houses constructed and being constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awaas Yojana will be registered in women's names, said PM Modi in Kurukshetra.





Some people thought history of India begins from 1947 by only one family: PM "Some people thought history of India begins from 1947, and only one family's history was recorded, however, they are the one who tried to cut the nation from its past," said PM Narendra Modi in Harayana's Kurukshetra.





One day, tourists will be attracted by India's beautified toilets: PM Modi "A day might come when tourists would be attracted to look at how toilets in India are painted, cleaned and beautified," said PM Narendra Modi in Haryana's Kurukshetra.





PM Modi speaks at inauguration of development projects in Haryana PM Narendra Modi today began addressing the crowd as he laid the foundation of and inaugurated various development projects.





PM Modi takes a look at cleanliness themed exhibition Accompanied by Haryana chief minister, ML Khattar and governor, prime minister took a round of an exhibition on the theme of cleanliness.





PMK Modi inaugurates ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad PM Narendra Modi also inaugurated ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad, through video conference. This is the first ESIC Medical College and Hospital in north India. The 510-bed hospital will have state-of-the-art-facilities. ESIC, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the government of India provides social security to the insured persons and their beneficiaries, especially to worker population and their dependents. PM lays foundation stone, inaugurates development projects. (BJP4India/Twitter)





PM Modi dedicates National Cancer Institute to nation Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate to the nation the National Cancer Institute (NCI), Bhadsa, Jhajjar. NIC is the state-of-the-art tertiary cancer care-cum-research institute, constructed on the AIIMS, Jhajjar campus. The 700-bed hospital will have different facilities like surgical oncology, radiation oncology, medical oncology, anesthesia, palliative care, and nuclear medicine, besides hostel rooms for doctors and attendants of cancer patients.





PM lays foundation stone of Sri Krishna Ayush University PM Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone of Sri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra. It is the first university related to the Indian system of medicine in Haryana as well as the first university of this kind in India.





PM Modi lays foundation stone of National Institute of Ayurveda Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Panchkula, which is being set up at Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple Complex. It will be a national level institute for Ayurveda treatment, education, and research. Once completed, it will be highly beneficial for the residents of Haryana and other nearby states





PM Modi reaches Kurukshetra PM Narendra Modi Tuesday reached Haryana's Kurukshetra to launch the Swachh Shakti-2019 programme from the Mela Ground of Brahma Sarovar.





PM Modi to launch Swachh Shakti-2019 PM Narendra Modi will launch the Swachh Shakti-2019 programme from the Mela Ground of Brahma Sarovar, Kurukshetra. "The Prime Minister will send out a message of cleanliness from Kurukshetra on February 12, during the Swachh Shakti-2019 programme. This programme is dedicated to women," the Haryana government said in a release.





PM to dedicate National Cancer Institute to nation PM Narendra Modi will on Tuesday dedicate to the nation the National Cancer Institute at Bhadsa in Jhajjar district. The institute is the state-of-the-art tertiary cancer care-cum-research centre constructed at the AIIMS Jhajjar campus.




