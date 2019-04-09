Naveen Patnaik urges Odisha CEO to lift curb on money transfer to farmers

Protesting the Election Commission’s decision to stop the disbursal of second instalment of money under Krushak Assistant for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, chief minister Naveen Patnaik met Odisha’s chief electoral officer on Tuesday asking why it was stopped while the disbursal of money under PM-Kisan scheme was continuing.

Accompanied by party leaders, including MPs Bhartruhari Mahtab and Prasanna Patasani, Patnaik met CEO Surendra Kumar and urged him to allow resumption of financial assistance under Kalia scheme to the farmers in two weeks.

“The disbursal was stopped when the farmers needed it desperately. This is unfortunate as EC has not stopped the agricultural scheme of the Central Government,” said Patnaik, requesting lifting the restriction. “I am also very disappointed to see that the BJP has complained to the Election Commission about Kalia scheme. The farmers will give them a befitting reply.”

This is the first time that any Chief Minister of Odisha visited office of the CEO to lodge a complaint. The state government has so far given Rs 5000 each to about 32.7 lakh farmers under the Kalia scheme.

Last month, BJD had lodged a complaint with the Odisha CEO that the Kalia scheme was stopped abruptly over alleged violation of model code of conduct.

Patnaik had rolled the Kalia scheme – a cash transfer to small and marginal farmers and landless sharecroppers – on January 25. Under the Rs 10,180 crore livelihood support and insurance scheme, around 30.17 lakh small and marginal farmers were to get Rs 25000 as farm assistance over five agricultural seasons for purchase of inputs like seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, labour charges.

Soon after Patnaik’s meeting, Union petroleum and natural gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan met

the CEO and alleged that ruling party was using police to terrorise BJP workers in Chikiti assembly constituency of Ganjam district.

“A couple of officials are running amok and working as agent of a political party. We met the DGP today and expressed our apprehensions. We hope the election observers and DM, SP would ensure that the booths are not looted in CM’s home district,” he said.

Pradhan said when the State government had run out of money to pay even all the farmers in the first phase, why were they resorting to theatrics.

“There is no Budgetary allocation for Kalia while for PM-Kisan scheme has. It is another matter that no farmer in Odisha is yet to get assistance under PM-Kisan scheme as Odisha government is yet to give list of farmers for PM-Kisan. Kalia instead of helping BJD, would prove to be its nemesis. He is just trying to show his fake concern for farmers as he fears losing,” the minister said.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 20:07 IST