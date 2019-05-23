Today in New Delhi, India
NDA notches huge gain in Bihar, flattens opposition

The NDA is set to improve its tally with a superlative performance in Bihar

Updated: May 23, 2019 14:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patna
Janatal Dal (U) supporters celebrate outside the party’s office in Patna on Thursday.(A P Dube/HT PHOTO)

Bihar voted for NDA in Lok Sabha polls 2019 with the alliance all set to improve upon its 2014 performance and is likely to win 37 to 38 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in state.

In 2014, the NDA had won on 31 seats.

The three seats where Grand Alliance has taken lead are Kishanganj (Congress), Jehanabad (RJD) and Patliputra (RJD).

The BJP and the JD (U) contested 17 seats each while another ally, LJP contested six seats. The BJP had won on 21 seats in 2014.

As per the available trend, the BJP was leading on 16 out of 17 seats it contested while the JD (U) was leading on 15 seats. The LJP was set to clinch all six seats it contested on.

The lone BJP candidate who was trailing behind the RJD candidate Misa Bharti at the end of 28 th round of counting was union minister Ram Kripal Yadav.

Another seat, which was witnessing a close contest was Kishanganj, where Congress has established a slender lead over the JD (U).

Among the Grand Alliance parties, RJD had contested on 19 seats, Congress 9, HAM-S on 3, RLSP-5, VIP-3, whereas the alliance CPI (ML) on one seat.

Among the prominent leaders who have started a huge lead include Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Radha Mohan Singh, Giriraj Singh and BJP state president Nityanand Rai.

Patna Sahib’s outgoing BJP MP and now a Congress candidate Shatrughan Sinha is heading for a defeat. RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, who left NDA to join GA, is facing defeat from both the seats, Karakat and Ujiyarpur.

First Published: May 23, 2019 14:08 IST

