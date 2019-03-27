Need welfare board for transgenders, says Sonali Dalvi, activist

Did you vote in the previous elections?

Yes. In 2011, we (transgenders) received recognition from the Supreme Court. Now I have all documents of identification that is my Aadhaar, PAN card, election card that states that I identify as transgender. Prior to that, the transgender community did not have recognition. Therefore I could pick neither male nor female.So I was unable to not vote before 2011.

What issues have mattered to you in the past?

We did not and still do not have the Gharkool Yojana (low income housing programme). Most parents of individuals who identify as transgender, do not accept them. We do not have benefits of pension or something like the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana. There is neither a welfare board, nor any policies to protect transgenders in Pune.

What issues matter to you today?

The same issues remain today as well. In addition, the Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2018 that is pending in the Rajya Sabha, has multiple issues and we don’t want it be sanctioned. They forgot the NALSA judgement. Punishment for the rape of a transgender in the bill is two years while in the case of a cisgender women, it is much more. When the welfare board is done, we can start talking about accommodation, marriage, job opportunities and even adoption.

