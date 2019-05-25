On 2019 poll debacle, Congress Working Committee resolution: Full statement

Here is the full text of Congress Working Committee Resolution

With utmost humility the Congress Working Committee accepts the mandate of the people of India expressed through the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The CWC expresses its gratitude to the 12.13 Cr voters who have stood behind the Congress party. The Congress party is committed to dawn the role of a constructive opposition, raising people’s issues and holding the government accountable to people of India.

The CWC commends the tireless efforts of the Congress President, office bearers, leaders, party workers, volunteers and Congress candidates, who toiled day and night to fight this vigorous battle in most challenging circumstances. The CWC also thanks all our allies and their respective leadership, who joined hands with the Congress party to fight this ideological battle.

Congress President, Shri Rahul Gandhi in his address to the CWC offered his resignation, as the party president. The CWC unanimously and with one voice rejected the same and requested the Congress President for his leadership and guidance in these challenging times. The CWC unanimously called upon the Congress President, Shri Rahul Gandhi to lead the party in its ideological battle and to champion the cause of India’s youth, the farmers, the SC/ST/OBC’s, the minorities, the poor and the deprived sections.

The CWC fully recognizes the challenges, the failures and the shortcomings, resulting into this mandate. The CWC recommends a thorough introspection and requested the Congress President for a complete overhaul and a detailed restructuring at every level of the party. A plan to this effect shall come into force at the earliest.

Congress party has lost the election but our indomitable courage, our fighting spirit and commitment to our ideology remains stronger than ever. We shall continue its fight against forces that thrive on hatred and division.

The CWC also noted that India faces a number of challenges as a new government takes over. The issue of surging oil prices post sanctions against Iran as also price rise stares us in the face. Banking sector is in dire straits with uncontrolled and unchecked NPA’s soaring to nearly 12 lakh crores, over last five years, threatening the very stability of banking operations. Serious questions being raised on the financial viability of NBFC’s, wherein hard earned savings of the people’s life are invested.

The downturn of economy coupled with lack of private investment and a steep fall in consumption patterns, point towards grave economic slowdown. The looming job crisis has seen no solutions, jeopardizing the future of our young. The agrarian crisis continues unabated with large swathes of the country reeling under severe drought particularly Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Institutional integrity, which is the hallmark of our Constitutional Democracy, remains under a cloud.

Social strife and tensions affect large portions of our populace. CWC notes that these are issues to be urgently addressed by the next government. The responsibility and accountability to overcome these challenges is of the next government. The Congress party would continue to play a constructive role to overcome these serious challenges. CWC hopes that the government will address these issues as its top priority.

