Rahul Gandhi in Punjab, Himachal LIVE Updates

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Punjab’s Moga on Thursday to begin his party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha election due in April-May.

Though a political rally, Rahul will hand over debt waiver certificates to landless farmers and labourers. But party leaders say the rally theme is likely to be “jawan” and not “kisan”. He will address critical issues like unemployment, agrarian crisis and the achievements of Congress governments.

Later in the day, the Congress president will address another rally in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

