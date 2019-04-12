Rights of people are being suppressed, says Akash Sable, Dalit activist

Did you vote in previous elections?

For the last 20 years, I have been voting consistently for a candidate belonging to Ambedkarite ideology both in the parliamentary and in the assembly elections.

What issues have mattered to you in the past?

Marginalisation of Dalits, exclusion of Dalits from formal education, farmers suicide, attack on Muslims, unemployment, saffronisation of education and eviction of tribals from their lands were the issues that mattered to me in the past.

What issues matter to you today?

This is a conspiracy to weaken constitutional institutions which is aimed at systematic decimation of democracy in the country. Those who are upholding the cause of humanity, justice and oppressed sections are being falsely branded as ‘urban naxals’. The rights of people are being suppressed and their socio-economic empowerment is being prevented.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 16:32 IST