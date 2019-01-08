RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary meets Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav , says things will be clear soon

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national vice-president Jayant Chaudhary on Tuesday held a meeting with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

The two leaders are understood to have discussed issues related to the RLD joining the anti-BJP alliance led by the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh.

Emerging from the hour-long one-on-one meeting at the SP state headquarters, Jayant sought to underplay its importance and termed it a ‘general meeting’. “We had a general discussion on certain issues relating to the country’s polity,” he said. Asked if the issue of seat-sharing was discussed during the meeting, he said, “Nothing can be confirmed and nothing can be denied at this stage.” He said everything would be clear in the days to come. Rashtriya Lok Dal insiders familiar with the matter revealed Akhilesh assured Jayant of keeping the RLD in the anti-BJP alliance in the Lok Sabha election.

“Akhilesh Yadav told Jayant Chaudhary that he had spoken to BSP national president Mayawati about keeping the RLD in the alliance and the BSP chief had no objection to the same,” they said.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 23:36 IST