Several BSP, SP leaders join BJP

Several leaders and workers from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lucknow on Monday.

Those who joined the party included former ministers Mukul Upadhayaya, brother of senior BSP leader Ramvir Upadhyaya, Ramhet Bharti, former BSP zonal coordinator from Agra Dhruv Parashar and former SP MLA Bina Bharadwaj.

Parashar had quit the BSP in November after accusing the party leadership of ignoring Brahmins. He had also accused the party leadership of being “greedy” and demanding money in lieu of tickets even from old party hands.

UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, who was present on the occasion, described the joining of SP-BSP leaders as a result of the ‘charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pro-poor policies that the BJP governments have initiated under Modi rule.

“As far as we are concerned, we see the alliance among opposition parties as direct result of the fear of BJP and PM Modi’s leadership,” Pandey said.

The BJP is expected to use disgruntled leaders from different parties to target the SP-BSP alliance. BJP leaders hinted that several more leaders, including those from the Congress and the RLD, were also in touch.

“The queue from virtually all the parties is huge,” a BJP leader said, adding in the coming days the party may announce some “surprise inductions.”

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 12:32 IST