Transpersons to get pick and drop facility on election day in Delhi

This elections, It’s not just the specially abled who will be provided pick-up and drop facilities from dedicated points in the city.

As part of the exercise to make the polling process more inclusive in the national capital, the Delhi election office will offer the facility to transgenders as well.

A special drive to encourage more transgender voters to enrol in the electoral roll was organised in Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency on Thursday.

“There are only 72 registered transgender voters in Chandni Chowk constituency. NGOs working in this sector told us that this is only one-third of the actual number of such voters,” Tanvi Garg, returning officer (RO) of the constituency, said.

The community is a close-knit one and getting them to open up to mainstream society takes effort, Garg said.

“We could get through to some of the members with the help of Ghazala, a transgender who works in my office,” she said.

Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said, until now, only 673 transgenders are enrolled as voters and there is a need to spread awareness among them to exercise their franchise.

“We have roped in NGOs to conduct a door-to-door survey to identify and register transgenders who are yet to get voter ID cards,” Singh said.

Besides, booth level officers (BLOs) are also being sensitised about the community and creating awareness among the member on their right to vote.

Third gender voters can enrol on the electoral rolls by submitting a self-declaration with their application duly signed by the BLO concerned.

