‘Would claim to have slain Ravana’: Ajit Singh’s ‘cunning’ dig at PM Modi

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh has launched sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that people have started shouting “hai, hai Modi; bye, bye Modi” in the public rallies. Singh said the BJP-led government has made itself unpopular due to string of anti-farmer policies.

The former Union minister said despite the failures of the government, PM Modi claims that all the work has been done only in the last five years.

“Ye bhaiya itna hoshiyar aur shatir aadmi hai, agar ye Sri Lanka chala jaata na, laut ke kehta Rawan ko maine hi maara, kyonki desh mein aur kisi ne to kuch kiya hi nahi (This man is so smart and cunning that had he gone to Sri Lanka, he would have come back and told us that he is the one who killed Ravana because you see nobody else has done anything in the country),” news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying.

Sing was speaking at Patla town of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh. Patla is part of the Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency from where his son Jayant Chaudhary is contesting.

Baghpat goes to poll in the first phase on April 11 along with 91 Lok Sabha seats across 20 states. The RLD chief accused PM Modi of not fulfilling his promise of making farmers prosperous and happy.

“The farmers have not been paid the sugar cane dues in this area. No action has been taken against sugar mill owners,” he claimed.

Singh also targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiytynath saying that he had ensured the farmers that their sugar cane dues till March 31, 2018 in 14 days failing which the sugar mill owners would be put behind bars.

“Neither the payment was made nor the sugar mill owners were jailed,” Singh said adding, people have begun saying “hai, hai Modi; bye, bye Modi”.

Singh’s RLD is part of the mahagathbandhan or the grand-alliance in Uttar Pradesh having joined hand with Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

The RLD is contesting three Lok Sabha seats of Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh as part of the seat sharing arrangement. The BSP is contesting 38 and the SP 37 in the state that sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

The grand-alliance has decided not to field candidates at Amethi and Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha constituencies of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi respectively. Uttar Pradesh votes in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections between April 11 and May 19. Votes will be counted on May 23.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 10:59 IST