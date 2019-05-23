Today in New Delhi, India
‘Wrong to call Modi a thief’: Nitin Gadkari hammers opposition

Nitin Gadkari said the people have voted for the BJP as they have shown faith in Modi’s leadership.

New Delhi, India - May 09, 2019: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari gestures while addressing a press conference, at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, May 09, 2019. (Photo by Mohd Zakir / Hindustan Times)(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “thief” was wrong as the Prime Minister does not belong to a party but the country.

Speaking to the media as the BJP leads in the trends of the Lok Sabha results, he said the people have voted for the BJP as they have shown faith in Modi’s leadership.

“The people of the nation know what is best for the country. In this election, people have shown faith that the Modi rule can change the nation. People have voted for the same. BJP’s win is people’s choice,” the Union Minister said.

“The Prime Minister is not of any party, he is of the country; it was wrong to call him a thief,” said Gadkari.

