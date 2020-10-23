e-paper
Lucknow keeps festive spirit high

Following social distancing and safety norms Durga Puja festivities begin with fanfare

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 19:28 IST
Deep Saxena
Durga Puja pandal at Model House in Lucknow
Durga Puja pandal at Model House in Lucknow(Deepak Gupta/HT PHOTO)
         

Durga Puja festivities started off in high spirits but with precautions. A number of pandals in the state capital began the celebrations with ‘sthaphana’ ritual in presence of core-committee members on ‘shrashti’ (sixth day) of Navratri.

Thin attendance was witnessed at the puja pandals, which for the first time were sans food stalls, ‘bhog’ counters and entertainment zones. Pushpanjali (offering of flowers) to the deity has been replaced by ‘aanjali’ (offering with imaginary).

The fun element full of chit-chat, gossip, baithiki and adda baazi at food counters might be missing this year but puja spirit still remains high, said Jayonto Sarkar of Trans Gomti Dussehera & Durga Puja Committee.

“Instead of Chandrashekar Azad Park we organised puja at a guest house with a limited entry to abide by the safety rules. We are not encouraging people from outside and admission has been restricted from nearby-areas only,” he informed.

Ankita Khan, who has set her wardrobe for all the days, shares that the dress code on ‘ashtami’ will be a bright saree this year. “For the first time due to pandemic my sister, who is working in Bangalore, couldn’t fly down. Till last year during puja we used to enjoy late night pandal hopping near my residence on La Touche Road but this time the pattern has been tweaked though our rejoicing spirits are high,” she said.

Manoj Bhadra, president of Bondhu Mahal, B-Block, Indira Nagar informed that this time they have got a three-feet idol. “From Friday we hope for a bigger turnout so we are all geared up to abide by all the protocols. People are not allowed to hang round and throng the pandal.”

Thursday being the first day of puja the celebration was a low-key affair. But a good turnout is expected in coming days amid norms of social distancing. “Appeal to all is to follow all the guidelines and be safe. All pujas are providing live ‘darshans’ too so there no need to get disheartened,” added Bhadra.

FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Boult gets du Plessis, CSK top-order fails again
Here’s why Bihar elections beckon UP leaders and parties
FIR against Republic TV for inciting ‘disaffection’ against Mumbai top cop
PM Modi’s Bihar poll speech left Chirag Paswan ‘emotional’. Here’s why
SII readying 1 billion doses of 5 Covid-19 vaccines: Adar Poonawalla
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
