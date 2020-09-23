10 Covid 19 reinfection cases have raised questions, to be studied in UP

lucknow

A medical college in Uttar Pradesh will conduct a research on Covid-19 patients who contracted the infection for the second time after testing negative for the virus following treatment the first time.

Head of the department of microbiology, BRD medical college, Gorakhpur, Dr Amresh Kumar said the medical college had details of around 10 such patients who witnessed a relapse of the infection.

“The focus of the research will be on factors leading to the second infection. Is it the same strain of the coronavirus that infected the patients again or another strain, leading to the second infection? We will try to find out,” he said.

The whole- genome sequencing (WGS) will be done to trace the reasons of the second infection, said Dr Kumar. The samples of the patients who got infected the second time have been preserved for research.

“Usually the antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 remain in a patient for two to three months after recovery. But in some cases, the patients got a second infection within three weeks after testing negative from the first infection. We will also study for how many days the antibodies against SARS CoV2 were present in the body of the patient after testing negative,” Dr Kumar said.

He added that the research will also include a study of the immunity of such patients. “We will also study the immunity against coronavirus infection in the human body. Usually when the immunity is weak, a patient gets infected. We will know how the immune system of the body was functioning after the patient recovered from the infection and the impact on the immune system of the human body after the second infection,” he said.

He added that persons of all age groups have been reinfected, including the young in the age group of 25 to 35 years, middle aged between 40 to 55 years and old persons above 60 years.

The second infection among the patients clearly showed that people should remain alert after recovery from coronavirus infection. Second infection among Covid patients had been reported in Delhi, Mumbai and Noida as well, Dr Kumar said.

A World Health Organization (WHO) report has cited suggestions made by some governments to treat detection of antibodies for SARS- CoV-2 in individuals as an ‘immunity passport’ or a “risk- free certificate” allowing them to travel or return to work assuming that they were protected against a re-infection to warn that there was currently no evidence that Covid -19 antibodies could protect people from the second infection.