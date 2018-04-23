In another shocker in UP, 14-year-old boy rapes 8-year-old girl

Police in Bareilly arrested a 14-year-old boy on Monday for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in the outskirts of the city in the morning and registered a case after the girl’s father who is a farmer, lodged a complaint.

“The parents of the girl complained to the police about the incident on Monday, after which a police team was formed to investigate the matter,” said Joginder Kumar, senior superintendent of police (SSP).

The SSP, along with other senior officials, visited the crime spot and met the girl’s family in the CB Ganj area of the city.

“The girl had gone to the field alone. The accused who was working in a nearby field lured her to a secluded place and raped her,” the victim’s father wrote in the complaint. The girl did not say anything when she returned home after the incident.

“My daughter was in pain but she failed to explain what had happened to her. We took her to a nearby doctor who informed us that she was raped,” said the father.

The police registered an FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POSCO) Act.

“The accused is a resident of the same area. He was arrested by the investigation team,” informed the SSP. The investigation team took the accused to the crime spot and recorded his statement at the police station. The accused teen’s father is a daily wage earner.

“We have also requested for a medical examination of the girl. Additional charges will be added in the FIR once we get the medical reports,” the SSP said.

The incident is the latest to taint Uttar Pradesh after a spate of crimes against minors over the past week.

Earlier this month, the Yogi Adityanath government came under fire for dragging its feet against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who allegedly raped a teenager in Unnao last year. The survivor’s father was allegedly killed in police custody this month.