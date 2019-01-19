2 women killed, four injured in celebratory firing in Moradabad

BareillyTwo women were killed and four others injured in celebratory firing allegedly by drunken men during a wedding in a village in Moradabad on Thursday night, police said.

The twovictims from Ahraula village under Mudhapandey police station area, identified as Rushma Devi, 45, and Kusum Devi, 50, died during treatment at the district hospital.

The four injured women are Somvati, 55, Rajvati, 18, Raj Kumari and Shivani Kumari, both 16-year-old.

“The incident took place when around six youths, who were in an inebriated condition, started firing during the ‘jaymala’ of oneJashvir Singh’s granddaughter,” said Ajay Gautam, SHO of Mudhapandey police station.

“In the course of firing, Rushma and Kusum were hit by bullets and were rushed to hospital where both died during treatment. The four seriously injured are under treatment and are out of danger,” he said.

Gautam said two men, Rajvir Singh and Chhatrapal Singh, have been arrested so far while others are absconding.

“We have registered a case and are scanning the video footage of the wedding to identify all theculprits. They will be arrested soon,” the official said.

This is not the first time people have been killed accidentally in so-called ‘celebratory firings’ during weddings in Uttar Pradesh. Several such incidents occur each year but it is unclear how many people are killed or injured because of them.

In May 2012, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court had expressed concern over the display and misuse of arms in public places and during celebrations. The court restrained the arms licence holders from using their weapons for celebratory firing on the occasion of marriage, birthday, victory procession or similar gathering.

In an order passed on February 23, 2016, when several people died in celebratory firing in various districts, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court had noted that authorities were “conveniently” ignoring the instruction issued by it.

“Owners of marriage homes, hotels, guest houses, village pradhans and police officers need to be reminded again regarding the order passed by this court. In every case of death or injury by firearm, police have to intervene whether a written complaint is filed or not. Escalation of trend has to be arrested,” the court had observed.

Last year, the state police had decided to take stern action against people engaging in celebratory firing by cancelling their firearms licence and sending them to jail. The department said action will be also taken against station house officers (SHOs) concerned and policemen posted at the outposts who fail to implement the Allahabad High Court’s order on the issue.

Though the state government has ordered for cancellation of licence of those violating rules yet influential people manage to evade action. In the majority of cases, it was found that firing was done with illegal firearms.

