2017 to 2018: Suicide cases up by 9.6% in UP

lucknow

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:52 IST

Uttar Pradesh accounted for 3.6% of the total suicides in the country in 2018, according to a report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). While the state fared better than others, such as Maharashtra (13.4% cases), Tamil Nadu (10.3%), West Bengal (9.9%), Madhya Pradesh (8.8%) and Karnataka (8.6%), the number of suicide cases went up by 9.6% in comparison to 2017, revealed the report.

As many as 4,849 suicide cases were reported in UP in 2018, while 4,426 were reported in 2017.

According to the NCRB, in 2018, as many as 1,958 victims in UP were women, out of which 1,323 were housewives. Over 900 victims were unemployed, revealed the data. Marriage issues, family problems, dowry demands, love affairs, failure in exams and mental illnesses were found to be the main reasons behind suicides. In around 600 cases, the cause behind the suicide could not be determined.

DUBIOUS DISTINCTION FOR KANPUR

Kanpur reported the highest suicides in UP in 2018 -- 480 cases. It was followed by Lucknow with 263 cases, Ghaziabad with 183 cases and Agra with 113 cases. In 2017, the number of suicides reported in Lucknow were 234.

The age groups of 18 to 30 years and 30 to 45 years were among the most vulnerable as far as suicides were concerned, mentioned the survey. Countrywide, these age groups accounted for 34.9% and 31.6% suicides respectively.

‘BETTER LAW AND ORDER’

Meanwhile, the police claimed that Uttar Pradesh was faring better than several other states as far as keeping a check on crime was concerned. “If we look at crime cases with respect to population, UP has a better picture than other states,” read a press communique issued by the police headquarters.

It stated that UP recorded 3.42 lakh FIRs in 2018, which accounted for 10.92% of the total cases registered in India. The communique also mentioned that the state had 16.85% population of the country. “UP is at the 31st place in cases of dacoity. This means that 30 states have higher number of crime cases than UP,” it said.

It communique mentioned decline in cases of loot, murder and extortion in comparison to 2017.