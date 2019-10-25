e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

3 IIT-BHU students arrested for attacking another with rod

Meena filed a complaint against the three students at Lanka Police station and a case was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC.

lucknow Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Varanasi
A student of IIT-BHU suffered a head injury in an attack by three other students on Wednesday night, police said, adding that all three assailants have been arrested.
A student of IIT-BHU suffered a head injury in an attack by three other students on Wednesday night, police said, adding that all three assailants have been arrested.
         

A student of IIT-BHU suffered a head injury in an attack by three other students on Wednesday night, police said, adding that all three assailants have been arrested.

Police said that Surendra Meena, a student of B.Tech fourth year at debasement of ceramic engineering, IIT-BHU, had a conflict with three students- Gajendra Meena, Piyush Yadav and Devbrat Meena- over a trivial issue few days back, after which they had manhandled him. On Wednesday night, they called him up and asked him to meet them in front of the SC day hostel.

According to the police, Surendra Meena claimed that when he reached there, all three accused attacked him with a rod and fled the spot when he fell unconscious. Other students present on the spot rushed him to the hospital.

Meena filed a complaint against the three students at Lanka Police station and a case was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC.

“Gajendra, Piyush and Deobrat live in Vivekanand Hostel. A case was registered against them and they were arrested and sent to jail,” Station officer Lanka Bharat Bhushan Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, dean of students’ affairs at IIT-BHU, Professor BN Rai said that a meeting on Thursday was called to discuss disciplinary action against the accused. However, no decision could be made in the meeting as the director was out of station.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 22:58 IST

tags
top news
BJP-JJP alliance is done, to form govt in Haryana: Amit Shah
BJP-JJP alliance is done, to form govt in Haryana: Amit Shah
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Form Haryana govt but…’: Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
‘Form Haryana govt but…’: Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
Lucknow News