3 IIT-BHU students arrested for attacking another with rod

Oct 25, 2019

A student of IIT-BHU suffered a head injury in an attack by three other students on Wednesday night, police said, adding that all three assailants have been arrested.

Police said that Surendra Meena, a student of B.Tech fourth year at debasement of ceramic engineering, IIT-BHU, had a conflict with three students- Gajendra Meena, Piyush Yadav and Devbrat Meena- over a trivial issue few days back, after which they had manhandled him. On Wednesday night, they called him up and asked him to meet them in front of the SC day hostel.

According to the police, Surendra Meena claimed that when he reached there, all three accused attacked him with a rod and fled the spot when he fell unconscious. Other students present on the spot rushed him to the hospital.

Meena filed a complaint against the three students at Lanka Police station and a case was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC.

“Gajendra, Piyush and Deobrat live in Vivekanand Hostel. A case was registered against them and they were arrested and sent to jail,” Station officer Lanka Bharat Bhushan Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, dean of students’ affairs at IIT-BHU, Professor BN Rai said that a meeting on Thursday was called to discuss disciplinary action against the accused. However, no decision could be made in the meeting as the director was out of station.

