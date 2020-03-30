e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / 3 Meerut localities sealed after 13 test +ve

3 Meerut localities sealed after 13 test +ve

The order issued by district magistrate Anil Dhingra has put complete ban on movement of people and vehicles (barring supply of essential commodities) in sector 13 of Shastri Nagar, Sarai Behleem and Humayun Nagar to prevent further spread of the disease.

lucknow Updated: Mar 30, 2020 19:20 IST
S Raju
S Raju
Hindustan Times, Meerut
Entry of vehicles and people (barring supply of essential commodities) is banned in the city.
Entry of vehicles and people (barring supply of essential commodities) is banned in the city.(HT Photo/Dheeraj Dhawan)
         

The district administration sealed the area in one km radius in three different localities of the city on Sunday evening, after 13 people tested positive for Covid-19. Three magistrates have been deputed in these localities to ensure effective execution of the orders till April 3 and also to maintain law and order during this period.

The order issued by district magistrate Anil Dhingra has put complete ban on movement of people and vehicles (barring supply of essential commodities) in sector 13 of Shastri Nagar, Sarai Behleem and Humayun Nagar to prevent further spread of the disease.

Helpline numbers for medical check-up.
  • Corona Control Room No- 0121- 2662244
  • Dr Gopal- 9868888887
  • Dr B P Sharma- 9412781231

The DM has also released names of two doctors and the medical control room numbers, asking people to get themselves registered on these numbers if they had come in contact with any infected person. He has asked people who have arrived from abroad or other states of India after March 12, to call on the given numbers by Monday evening for their medical examination. Legal action under Section 188 of IPC would be initiated against those who failed to comply with the orders, he warned.

To note, a businessman who arrived from Amravati in Maharastra on March 18 to meet relatives tested positive on March 27 and the next day his wife and three brothers- in – law were also found infected. At least 50 people who came in their contact were isolated and their samples were sent for testing. Eight of them also tested positive.

These infected people were residents of Sector 13 of Shastri Nagar, Sarai Behlerm and Humayun Nagar. A team of health workers, police and officials reached these localities and banned all movement of local residents in one km radius till April 3. Entry of vehicles and people (barring supply of essential commodities) is also banned.

Meanwhile, teams of the health department are conducting survey in the area to trace the contact history of the infected people and trying to find out if someone is suffering from fever or other health problems.

“We are continuously trying to sensitise people about the danger of the virus and how to take precautions but still it’s a big challenge to make people understand the gravity of the situation”, said CMO Dr Rajkumar who along with his team is performing more than 18 hours duty every day.

top news
Covid-19: Patients who die of coronavirus will not be buried, says BMC
Covid-19: Patients who die of coronavirus will not be buried, says BMC
Covid-19: Many in hospital after gathering at Delhi’s Nizamuddin, area sealed
Covid-19: Many in hospital after gathering at Delhi’s Nizamuddin, area sealed
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

lucknow news