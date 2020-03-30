3 Meerut localities sealed after 13 test +ve

lucknow

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 19:20 IST

The district administration sealed the area in one km radius in three different localities of the city on Sunday evening, after 13 people tested positive for Covid-19. Three magistrates have been deputed in these localities to ensure effective execution of the orders till April 3 and also to maintain law and order during this period.

The order issued by district magistrate Anil Dhingra has put complete ban on movement of people and vehicles (barring supply of essential commodities) in sector 13 of Shastri Nagar, Sarai Behleem and Humayun Nagar to prevent further spread of the disease.

Helpline numbers for medical check-up. Corona Control Room No- 0121- 2662244

Dr Gopal- 9868888887

Dr B P Sharma- 9412781231

The DM has also released names of two doctors and the medical control room numbers, asking people to get themselves registered on these numbers if they had come in contact with any infected person. He has asked people who have arrived from abroad or other states of India after March 12, to call on the given numbers by Monday evening for their medical examination. Legal action under Section 188 of IPC would be initiated against those who failed to comply with the orders, he warned.

To note, a businessman who arrived from Amravati in Maharastra on March 18 to meet relatives tested positive on March 27 and the next day his wife and three brothers- in – law were also found infected. At least 50 people who came in their contact were isolated and their samples were sent for testing. Eight of them also tested positive.

These infected people were residents of Sector 13 of Shastri Nagar, Sarai Behlerm and Humayun Nagar. A team of health workers, police and officials reached these localities and banned all movement of local residents in one km radius till April 3. Entry of vehicles and people (barring supply of essential commodities) is also banned.

Meanwhile, teams of the health department are conducting survey in the area to trace the contact history of the infected people and trying to find out if someone is suffering from fever or other health problems.

“We are continuously trying to sensitise people about the danger of the virus and how to take precautions but still it’s a big challenge to make people understand the gravity of the situation”, said CMO Dr Rajkumar who along with his team is performing more than 18 hours duty every day.