33 people killed as lightning strikes UP areas

Thirty-three people were killed in lightning in 13 UP districts on Saturday and Sunday. Confirming the deaths, a state government spokesperson said while 33 people died in lightning, two died from snake bite after the rains. Giving the breakup, he said seven people lost their life in Kanpur, in Fatehpur seven people died, in Jhansi five, Jalaun four, Hamirpur three, Ghaziabad two, while one each died in Deoria, Kushinagar, Jaunpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Pratapgarh, Kanpur Dehat and Chitrakoot. Thirteen people were also injured and 20 houses also damaged.

CM Yogi Adityanath, while expressing grief over the deaths, has announced a financial aid of ₹4 lakh to the family members of the people killed. He has directed the DMs to make arrangement for the treatment of the injured admitted in the hospital, the spokesperson said.

SP, Kanpur rural, Pradumn Singh said those hit were people working in their fields or those who had taken shelter under trees. In Ghatampur, places where lightning struck killing seven included Mohammadpur, Mawai Bachchan, Syondi Lalaipur, Targaon, Tejpur, Kushmanda and Ballahan. Among the dead were two women and two youths, said the police.

Similarly, four people were killed and nearly 12 suffered injuries in Badawali and Bharosa villages of Moth police area in Jhansi.

They were in the paddy fields when the lightning struck, said the police adding 12 people received burns and had been admitted to hospital.

A large number of cattle also perished in the lightning, police said.

A child was killed and his father and brother were injured in Rajapur of Chitrakoot, police said.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 05:59 IST