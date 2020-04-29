40K AKTU teachers may get reduced or no salary in April

lucknow

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 15:42 IST

Nearly 40,000 teachers in 700 private engineering colleges affiliated to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will either get no salary or 75% to 50% cut for April, an official said.

In March also around 4,000 had not received their salary as many students had not deposited their quarterly installment of fees, said the official.

There are about 2.5 lakh students in engineering colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

Of these nearly one lakh students are from economically weaker section of the society whose fees are reimbursed by social welfare department of the government directly into students’ account, who in turn pay to their respective colleges.

While the social welfare department has reimbursed the amount into bank account of students, many EWS category students, as well of the general class, are yet to pay the fees.

Chairman of RR Institute of Technology and Management, Anil Agarwal said, “I have spoken to teachers in this regard. We are paying only 50% for April as we don’t have money because students have not deposited their installment of fees.”

An official of Ambalika Institute of Management and Technology said, “The government decision not to give loans to trust, society will hit hard. As students have not deposited fees, we can’t pay full salary. We are working out how to address the problem. But there’s no solution in sight.”

More than 150 private colleges have asked the university to give loan from endowment fund as they do not have money to pay teachers’ salary. But the university has rejected their demands and has instead asked them to make arrangements of funds for distributing salary.

Vice chancellor of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak said it is a difficult time and the university was trying to convince college management to distribute salary to teachers.

“As a vice chancellor it is my duty to ensure that teachers and other staff are paid on time. I have spoken to chairman of colleges to find out ways. The university is going to make provision to get information related to salary payment of teachers,” he said.

“On the university portal, the institute will have to update the information related to monthly salary paid to teachers. This will definitely benefit the teachers who are the backbone of the university,” vice chancellor said.

On Tuesday, Pathak had interacted with teachers of private affiliated institutions through video conferencing to inquire if they have been receiving salary.

Pathak said nearly 10% teachers in private colleges did not receive salary for March yet. The university administration is trying to pay the same.

He also informed that the last date to fill the examination form is also being considered to be extended from April 30 to May 10.

Controller of Examinations Prof Rajiv Kumar said that keeping in view the lockdown remuneration of teachers of digital evaluation will be paid by the end of this week.