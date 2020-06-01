e-paper
Home / Lucknow / 43 die due to thunderstorm, lightning in UP; CM announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for kin

43 die due to thunderstorm, lightning in UP; CM announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for kin

The Chief Minister has directed the officers to provide relief and help the affected people with the utmost urgency.

lucknow Updated: Jun 01, 2020 09:55 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences at the loss of life in UP due to lightning and thunderstorm
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his deepest condolences at the loss of life due to lightning and thunderstorm in various districts of the state on May 30. He has announced a compensation of Rs four lakh each for the kin of the deceased and proper treatment for the injured persons.

The Chief Minister has directed the officers to provide relief and help the affected people with the utmost urgency.

According to the latest report released by the Relief Commissioner’s Office, on May 30, a total of 43 people died in various districts of the state due to thunderstorm and lightning.

