4K youths facing action by ‘Anti Romeo Squad’ in UP: Smriti Irani

Union textiles minister Smriti Irani lauded the ‘Anti Romeo Squad’ constituted by the UP government in 2017 and said 4,000 youths accused of harassing girls and women were facing action by this squad.

She stated that the Union cabinet’s nod to the Metro rail project for Agra was another step by Prime Minister towards modernisation of Indian cities.

“We are marching towards a new India… metro projects are being cleared for the modernisation of our cities. I am fortunate to communicate the green signal for the metro rail project in Agra,” said Irani.

The minister was in Agra to attend a programme, ‘Mahilaon ke Man ki Baat’ and interacted with women and girls at Agra College here on Friday.

In reply to a query by a girl from Sri Lanka, the minister stated that India had made adequate arrangements for the security and safety of tourists visiting the country.

“There are tough laws for crime against women and there is provision for capital punishment for rape with victims less than 12 years old,” she added.

Replying to another question, Irani said she moved out of the house at the age of 17, but took care that her family and society remained proud of whatever she did.

“Why only women are asked how they will balance professional and family life,” she asked.

“No man asks this question from another man. This mindset needs to be changed,” added Irani.

Highlighting various schemes initiated by the NDA government, she urged the youth to vote for the BJP, if they wanted a progressive and strong India.

The minister underlined strong governance, development, growth and a better India as some of the reasons why people should vote for the BJP.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a tough stand against terrorism, Smriti Irani said India’s army, air force and navy had made it clear that they were prepared to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty.

“The Prime Minister has taken various initiatives and launched schemes for women. Working women are allowed 26 weeks maternity leave now,” said Irani.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 13:38 IST