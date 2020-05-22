e-paper
5 nabbed for illegal mining in Saharanpur, FIR registered

Police said that as soon as the cops crossed the river, miners pelted stones on them and tried to escape. While the accused were fleeing, cops managed to arrest five of them along with eight trucks.

lucknow Updated: May 22, 2020 11:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Meerut
         

Police arrested five people, allegedly involved in illegal mining, and seized eight trucks on the banks of Yamuna river under Behat police station limits in Saharanpur district late night on Wednesday.

An FIR had been registered against 17 people in this connection, reports said.

According to the media cell of Saharanpur district, while Behat police was conducting routine checking on Wednesday night, they received information that some people were involved in illegal mining near Aslampur Bartha bank of Yamuna river in Behat. With the help of drone cameras, police took the photographs and they confirmed that the information was correct. Later, a team of cops went to arrest people, involved in illegal mining.

Police said that as soon as the cops crossed the river, miners pelted stones on them and tried to escape. While the accused were fleeing, cops managed to arrest five of them along with eight trucks.

The five accused who were arrested include Galib son of Nawab of Deoband, Saddam son of Abdul of Muzzaffarnagar, Nadeem son of Ayyub of Muzaffarnagar, Jahid son of Mehboob of Muzzaffarnagar and Ankit son of Suresh of Deoband. They were later taken to district court on Thursday.

The entire operation was conducted under the guidance of Saharanpur’s district magistrate Akhilesh Singh and SDM Behat.

