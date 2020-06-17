e-paper
Home / Lucknow / 507 fresh Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths in UP; tally at 14,598

507 fresh Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths in UP; tally at 14,598

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 8,904 people have recovered from the disease and the state has 5,259 active coronavirus cases.

lucknow Updated: Jun 17, 2020 14:04 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
The death toll in the state stands at 435 .
The death toll in the state stands at 435 .(ANI)
         

Uttar Pradesh reported 18 coronavirus deaths and 507 fresh cases on Tuesday, pushing the state’s tally to 14,598, officials said.  The death toll in the state stands at 435 now, they said.

Among the 18 fresh deaths, three were reported from Agra, two each from Meerut and Bulandshahr one each from Moradabad, Jaunpur, Aligarh, Gonda, Amroha, Etawah, Kannauj, Shamli, Jhansi, Mau and Hamirpur, an official report said here. In the state, 69 deaths were reported from Agra, followed by 62 in Meerut, it said.

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 8,904 people have recovered from the disease and the state has 5,259 active coronavirus cases.

He said 13,966 tests were conducted in the state on Monday, adding that accredited social health activists (ASHAs) were visiting villages to trace those who have returned from other parts of the country. 

“ASHA workers have tracked 16.75 lakh migrant workers and among them, 1,463 were found with coronavirus symptoms,” Prasad said.

The state government’s 1.23 lakh surveillance teams have surveyed over 93.42 lakh homes and covered 4.76 crore population, he said, adding that the Aarogya Setu application is also being used to track suspected Covid-19 patients. 

“Acting on alerts generated by the application, 83,462 people were called and given advise to protect themselves from the infection,” the official added.

Meanwhile, Gautambudha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY told PTI that there was no bar on coronavirus patients or suspects from other districts or outside the state in getting medical treatment in Noida hospitals.

In the state capital, 19 PAC personnel tested positive for coronavirus within three days and at least 80 people working for the Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s helpline service here also tested positive.

The helpline service ‘1076’ has been outsourced to a company.

While Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satayarth Aniruddh Pankaj, who was transferred and put on waiting list, tested positive, Samajwadi Party MLA from the Shahganj seat in Jaunpur Shailendra Yadav Lalai also tested positive for the virus, official sources said.

