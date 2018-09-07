6 killed in house collapse incidents due to rains in UP’s Hardoi district

Six people, including four members of a family, died in two incidents of house collapse due to excessive rain in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

In Charam Tara Majra village, four members of a family died after getting buried in the debris when a mud house collapsed, said Alok Priyadarshi, superintendent of police (Hardoi)

He said those killed were Chhote Lal, 69, son Ramkhilawan, 45, his wife Rajrani, 40 and daughter Rani, 11. Two others of a family died in a similar incident in Sandila village.

Priyadarshi said directives had been issued to beat constables and sub-inspectors to advise people to sleep under permanent structure during night hours.

The district administration was providing compensation to the family members of the deceased as per the state government’s policy, said the SP.

Police and district administration launched an awareness drive among people residing in flood-affected areas and urged them not to sleep in mud houses during rains. Make-shift arrangements were made for villagers for night stay in primary school campuses and panchayat buildings.

Priyadarshi said the awareness drive was launched in at least 95 villages to prevent deaths and injuries in such incidents. He said multiple incidents of houses collapse were reported in the district due to continuous rain in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 15:19 IST