e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / 8 Indonesian Jamaatis sent to jail in Moradabad

8 Indonesian Jamaatis sent to jail in Moradabad

Eight Indonesian nationals related to Tablighi Jamaat were sent to jail in Moradabad after their quarantine period ended on Wednesday.

lucknow Updated: May 01, 2020 00:34 IST
Hindustan Times, Bareilly
The Indonesian nationals have been remanded to 14-day judicial custody by CJM RM Singh.
The Indonesian nationals have been remanded to 14-day judicial custody by CJM RM Singh.(PTI Photo)
         

Eight Indonesian nationals related to Tablighi Jamaat were sent to jail in Moradabad after their quarantine period ended on Wednesday.

According to Moradabad deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Vikas Yadav, 10 Jamaatis including eight Indonesians were quarantined at Moradabad Institute of Technology on April 1. “They were produced before the chief judicial magistrate on Wednesday following completion of their mandatory 28-day quarantine period. The court granted bail to the two jamaatis, who were from Tamil Nadu, but the remaining eight Indonesians were sent to jail for misusing and violating terms and conditions of their tourist visas,” he said.

The Indonesian nationals have been remanded to 14-day judicial custody by CJM RM Singh.

The Moradabad police had registered a case under Epidemic Diseases Act against the Jamaatis, who were picked up from a mosque in Qureshian locality in Moradabad on April 1. They had come to Moradabad from Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi on March 11 and were staying inside the mosque.

top news
India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Haryana government slams brakes on plans to buy new vehicles
Haryana government slams brakes on plans to buy new vehicles
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates
Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news