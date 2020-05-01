8 Indonesian Jamaatis sent to jail in Moradabad

lucknow

Updated: May 01, 2020 00:34 IST

Eight Indonesian nationals related to Tablighi Jamaat were sent to jail in Moradabad after their quarantine period ended on Wednesday.

According to Moradabad deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Vikas Yadav, 10 Jamaatis including eight Indonesians were quarantined at Moradabad Institute of Technology on April 1. “They were produced before the chief judicial magistrate on Wednesday following completion of their mandatory 28-day quarantine period. The court granted bail to the two jamaatis, who were from Tamil Nadu, but the remaining eight Indonesians were sent to jail for misusing and violating terms and conditions of their tourist visas,” he said.

The Indonesian nationals have been remanded to 14-day judicial custody by CJM RM Singh.

The Moradabad police had registered a case under Epidemic Diseases Act against the Jamaatis, who were picked up from a mosque in Qureshian locality in Moradabad on April 1. They had come to Moradabad from Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi on March 11 and were staying inside the mosque.