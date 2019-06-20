8 killed, 10 injured in UP road accident

At least eight people were killed and 10 wounded in a collision between a minivan and a truck on the Agra-Moradabad state highway near Sambhal in west Uttar Pradesh at around 1.30am on Wednesday, the police said.

The accident occurred when the truck, which was allegedly speeding, collided with the minivan coming from the opposite direction, police officials said. The minivan was thrown on one side of the road while the truck turned turtle from the impact of the crash.

Confirming the incident, additional SP of Sambhal Pankaj Kumar Pandey said, “The accident occurred near Lahrawan village under Bahjoi police station area. First information about the accident was received at 1.39am after which a team from Bahjoi police station was sent to the spot to begin rescue measures.”

The police team that reached the spot rescued the injured and the truck and sent them to a nearby hospital. The dead bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. The dead were identified by the police as Horilal (65), Ramveer (45), Dinesh (40), Brijesh (12), Harishankar(38), Sher Bahadur (44), Pawan(8) and Ranveer(40).

All the deceased were relatives and were returning from a wedding function in nearby Badaun district. The driver of the truck was wounded in the crash, the police said.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolence to the family of the deceased and directed the local administration to ensure proper treatment of those injured.

The local police on the complaint of kin of the deceased have lodged an FIR under section 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 304 A (causing death due to negligence) against the registered owner and driver of the truck at Bahjoi police station.

