e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

93 arrested for offensive social media posts in three days

lucknow Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Even as no untoward incident was reported after Ayodhya verdict in the state, people spreading hate on social media continued to be under strict vigil.

In three days, 93 people were arrested, besides 56 FIRs were lodged for allegedly making provocative remarks on social media.

Thirty-seven people were arrested on Saturday, 40 on Sunday and 16 in the last 24 hours.

“So far, 56 cases were registered and 93 arrested in three days (Saturday, Sunday and Monday),” said inspector general (IG) police (law and order) Praveen Kumar.

In three days, action was taken against around 10, 830 social media posts.

“Those who did not pull down their posts, were booked or arrested,” said Kumar. In the last 24 hours, police took action against 2, 555 social media posts.

Action was taken against 1701 tweets, 777 Face book posts and 77 videos uploaded on YouTube on Monday, he added.

Over 250 police personnel are keeping an eye on social media platforms. When they see any inflammatory posts or comment, a direct message is sent to the user to remove the post. If the user does not remove the post and keeps making the same remarks, the police detain him and book him accordingly.

A police officer said the districts where multiple cases were lodged included Gorakhpur, Banda, Sitapur, Kanpur, Kannauj, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnore, Ferozabad, Kaushambi, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Bareilly, Unnao, Shamli, Barabanki, Prayagraj and Aligarh.

He said the vigil on social media will continue in order to ensure peace prevailed across the state.

top news
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Lucknow News