93 arrested for offensive social media posts in three days

lucknow

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:00 IST

Even as no untoward incident was reported after Ayodhya verdict in the state, people spreading hate on social media continued to be under strict vigil.

In three days, 93 people were arrested, besides 56 FIRs were lodged for allegedly making provocative remarks on social media.

Thirty-seven people were arrested on Saturday, 40 on Sunday and 16 in the last 24 hours.

“So far, 56 cases were registered and 93 arrested in three days (Saturday, Sunday and Monday),” said inspector general (IG) police (law and order) Praveen Kumar.

In three days, action was taken against around 10, 830 social media posts.

“Those who did not pull down their posts, were booked or arrested,” said Kumar. In the last 24 hours, police took action against 2, 555 social media posts.

Action was taken against 1701 tweets, 777 Face book posts and 77 videos uploaded on YouTube on Monday, he added.

Over 250 police personnel are keeping an eye on social media platforms. When they see any inflammatory posts or comment, a direct message is sent to the user to remove the post. If the user does not remove the post and keeps making the same remarks, the police detain him and book him accordingly.

A police officer said the districts where multiple cases were lodged included Gorakhpur, Banda, Sitapur, Kanpur, Kannauj, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnore, Ferozabad, Kaushambi, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Bareilly, Unnao, Shamli, Barabanki, Prayagraj and Aligarh.

He said the vigil on social media will continue in order to ensure peace prevailed across the state.